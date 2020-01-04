ON BUNDY’S RADAR: Twenty projects to watch in 2020

JEWEL BARGARA: New artists impressions of a proposed high rise on the Bargara esplanade have been released as part of the developer's response to further information requested by Bundaberg Regional Council.

AFTER a busy 2019, this year is shaping up to be bustling with developments, elections and projects pitched for Bundaberg.

Here is a list of 20 things on Bundaberg’s radar for 2020:

1. Aeromedical facility

WITH the Bundaberg-based LifeFlight and Royal Flying Doctor Service crews outgrowing their current facility, the new aeromedical facility is set to be completed early this year.

More than 3200 tonnes of concrete, 80 of reinforcements and 130 of structural steel are expected to be used in the project throughout building.

Line pilot for LifeFlight Tony Miller said the new facility would enable pilots to respond much quicker.

“We’re quite excited about getting a new facility,” he said.

“There’s two main themes — that’s operationally and in our engineering — that have massive improvements.”

The facility is based near the airport, off Airport Dr.

RDFS and RACQ LifeFlight Rescue need to raise $3 million to support the building of the new Aeromedical Base and Patient Transfer Facility.

To donate, visit https://www.bundybase.org.au/.

2. Case for new hospital

STILL in the early stages, the detailed business case for a new Bundaberg Hospital is expected to continue this year.

The case is set to outline a potential site for the hospital and develop a masterplan which will investigate technical building and schematic facility design work, financial and commercial analysis and planning, equipment and infrastructure planning to support the new hospital facility and staging.

Workforce planning, community and stakeholder engagement are all future aspects of the detailed business case.

ARTIST IMPRESSIONS: Impressions for The Gateway marina at Burnett Heads.

3. Gateway Marina

In September Gateway project manager Gary Milne confirmed the development was progressing well with work in the marina and growing interest in the berths.

With plenty of work going into the marina project and approval already granted to build berths over 7ha of “wet lease” area, the first stage of berths is expected to be opening mid-2020.

Mr Milne said the land based project was governed by DA approval and, once received, building was expected to start shortly thereafter.

“Land based construction to establish the new marina village is expected to commence in 2020 following development approval from Bundaberg Regional Council,” he said.

“This is planned to include 28 self-contained rooms for short stay accommodation overlooking the harbour, a bakery/cafe and ground floor commercial offices.

“In addition to this, the first of the waterfront boutique apartment buildings will be constructed containing 36 x 1-4 bedroom apartments.”

4. Council election

THE Bundaberg Regional Council election is pegged for Saturday, March 28.

5. State Election

THE Queensland State Government election will be held on October 31.

6. Southbeach project

The Southbeach development out at Elliott Heads has been in the pipeline since May 2007 with approval granted in August 2013 and an application lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council for the reconfiguring of the first 170 lots in the $2 billion Southbeach at Elliot Heads last year.

The 246-hectare estate, which will include 3200 homes, is expected to be a big jobs driver in the region.

Sales are expected to begin soon with building of the first homes anticipated to start in the first half of this year.

7. Bargara Jewel

AFTER much controversy, the potential Bargara Jewel development could progress this year.

While the original proposal sought nine storeys, it was only approved to six storeys in April last year by Planning Minister Cameron Dick.

As a result of the Minister’s delayed decision, the Bundaberg Regional Council agreed to extend Jewel’s eligibility for the Open for Development Scheme.

The scheme subsidises infrastructure charges if projects are completed by June 2020, but the council agreed to extend Jewel’s completion date to 2021 to be eligible.

8. Airport hotel

Announced last year, the airport hotel will feature a 330m frontage to Takalvan St, two boardrooms and an outdoor area and gardens.

Planning and Development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said it would have 143 bedrooms and would be well positioned to cater to visitors who are flying to and from our region.

Lodged on behalf of developer H105 Pty Ltd, InsiteSJC town planner Shane Booth said they were proud to be part of the project.

9. Palm Lakes

THE building of 100 new homes is set to start in 12 months at Bargara, after Palm Lake Resorts snapped up a 5.93ha block of land adjacent to its existing site.

10. Quay St demaining

The city’s CBD could change forever with plans to demain Quay St.

The council’s vision for the riverside area is to have it spoken about in the same breath as some of the exciting projects that have changed the fortunes of cities, such as Brisbane and Rockhampton, where riverfronts are now major attractions in their own right.

WHALE WALL: The multi-level structure, best known as the whale building by locals, in the heart of the CBD has been listed for sale for $4.75 million.

11. Whale building

Perhaps one of the most iconic spots in the region, the whale building in the CBD is set for a major revamp.

Being rebranded as SSS Tower after being bought by the family behind SSS Strawberries, the building will house international students and include public cafes on the ground level.

Works are set to begin this year.

12. Paradise Dam

THE debacle that follows Paradise Dam will undoubtedly continue throughout the year as investigations into the proposed lowering of the dam are ongoing.

From community consultations to safety reviews, there is no shortage of attention surrounding the dam since it was announced that 105,000ML of water was to be released from the dam in September amid safety fears for the 52m high dam wall.

News 31.10.19 AUS Paradise Dam at Coringa QLD. Pic John Wilson

13. Friendlies units

FRIENDLY Society Private Hospital is proposing to build 16 apartments to cater for new doctors, visiting specialists and the families of out-of-town patients after lodging an application with the Bundaberg Regional Council’s development group for assessment just before Christmas.

14. Bargara Tavern

PLANS for a tavern to be built in the vicinity of Bargara Central were confirmed yesterday.

This year will see Stockwell submit a development application after having positive pre-lodgement meetings with the Bundaberg Regional Council.

15. Pacific Tugs

KEEP an eye on the port as late last year, Pacific Tug was backed by Gladstone Ports and the Federal Government with a $6 million grant to make the project viable, more than two years since the federal funding was first promised.

Port of Bundaberg Manager Jason Pascoe, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Chamber of Commerce president Tim Sayre today announced the Pacific Tugs project had been approved by the state.

16. CQUni ag technology

IN HIS vision for the coming year, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said one of the highlights would be “CQUniversity creating a centre of excellence for agricultural technology”.

In May last year $5 million in federal government funding was announced for the local uni project which could create jobs and see a new level of “smart farming” achieved.

17. Hughes Rd extension

WORK on the Hughes Rd extension, which is between Watsons and Rifle Range Rd, is expected to be finished by March, weather permitting.

18. Bargara Headlands

WITH at least 22 stage one blocks sold within the new Bargara Headlands estate, homes could start being built in February.

Since the Bundaberg Regional Council gave the subdivision’s $5 million first stage the green light, a stage two operational works permit has also been lodged

19. Bauxite mine plans

PLANS for Australian Bauxite Limited’s Binjour bauxite mine could gain momentum this year.

The company will lodge a mining lease application in “early 2020, commencing with pre-­lodgement discussions with government departments as soon as practicable”.

“Binjour Project is fully funded by ABX’s marketing partner, Rawmin Mining of India,” the company said.

20. Monorail no more

WHEN the council planned to revamp the Boreham Park a survey about the impending upgrades went out with 310 people completed it with 70 per cent supporting the suggestion to remove the monorail.