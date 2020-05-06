On a roll: Little Green Truck open for business and delivery

AN INTERNATIONAL wrestling coach has hung up the headgear and opted to start a franchise, delivering goods in a little green truck.

Peter Robertson has a lifetime of experiences under his belt and with a new business venture in the works, this isn’t set to change anytime soon.

After meeting his now wife Veronica Zuzarte online, he moved to Singapore to start their life together, where the couple remained for 10 years.

Working as a martial arts, kickboxing and wrestling coach for international clubs, schools and the Singapore Wrestling Federation, Mr Robertson has always been passionate about keeping fit.

LITTLE GREEN TRUCK: CEO Mal Fittler and Bundaberg franchise owner Peter Robertson.

But when he was involved in a motorbike accident, his injuries meant he was unable to continue participating in the intense training regimen, so the couple returned to Australia.

“We moved back home to Australia where I worked as a courier driver and ran my own maintenance and gardening business in Melbourne and we did some travelling on the side too,” Mr Robertson said.

“I’ve always enjoyed being my own boss, love the sense of achievement that comes with helping others out, being out on the road and seeing the country and I obviously wanted to do something that will keep me fit, active and strong too.”

LITTLE GREEN TRUCK: Peter Robertson in front of the Burnett Bridge.

So when the couple decided to move to Bundaberg and found a Little Green Truck delivery franchise for sale in the area, they knew it would be the perfect fit.

“When we were looking to move, we drove all up and down the coast and just fell in love with Bundaberg … we are really pleased to call it home,” Mr Robertson said.

“Little Green Trucks is virtually in every major city and most regional towns of Australia and we knew it would be a great investment.

Mr Robertson said the little green four and a half tonne truck is fully enclosed and can collect or deliver just about anything.

“We are offering fast, efficient deliveries and our priority is to ensure our customers are happy,” Mr Robertson said.

“Anything from furniture deliveries to small moves for one or two bedroom properties or shopping and electrical equipment for anyone who doesn’t have access to a car or older people who can’t carry heavier items.

LITTLE GREEN TRUCK: Peter Robertson and business mascot Froggie ready to roll.

“I even had a request the other days to pick up some Great Dane puppies … live animals aren’t my specialty but who doesn’t love puppies?”

Collections and deliveries are available in Bundaberg, Childers, Gin Gin and the surrounds.

Little Green Truck Bundaberg is open seven days a week and on public holidays.

Local deliveries start from $30.

For more information, phone 048 118 2055 or email bundaberg@littlegreentruck.com.au.