ON A ROLL: Jaimi adds to his Olympic medal tally

SPECIAL OLYMPICS: He blitzed the field in ten pin bowling at the 2014 Special Olympics and Bundaberg's Jaimi Dann had set his sights on adding more bling to his medal tally.

Now the 27-year-old has come home with gold again after winning the singles event at the 2018 Special Olympics in Adelaide this month.

That adds to the two golds and silver he won four years ago.

Jaimi's mum, Raelene Whalley, said competing in the Special Olympics had been a life-changer for her son, who has severe autism.

She said she and partner Glen had never imagined the extent of his abilities.

"When Jaimi was chosen for the Special Olympics back in 2014, we were really surprised and really happy,” Raelene said.

"We never expected him to come home with two gold and one silver medal.”

"Since the Olympics, we've seen so much personal growth in him.

"He has been able to see different parts of Australia and he just loves meeting new people.”

"Being able to compete at Special Olympic local, state and national events has definitely increased his independence, his confidence and his communication skills.

"He's always been non-verbal but now he expresses some words about his experiences, which is great.

"'Adelaide' has been one I've been hearing a lot of,” Raelene said with a smile.

Raelene said Jaimi was also showing positive signs in other areas of his life, which she and Glen put down to greater continuity of supports through Jaimi's NDIS funding.

"Jaimi's local provider, Impact, has been wonderful. With the introduction of the NDIS, Impact changed its entire program and now he gets to choose what he would like to do from a menu of activities,” Raelene said.

"The support worker who runs Jaimi's construction class rang me the other day and said Jaimi is doing things he never thought he could do, and this is coming from someone who has had years of experience working with people with disability,” Raelene said.

"We've noticed a huge difference in him over the past year. He loves the NDIS,” she said.

"Being able to access activities not usually offered to him has really opened up Jaimi's world.”

"Now he can look forward to achieving so much more in an environment that focuses on people's abilities, not their disabilities.”

The 2018 Special Olympics featured almost 1000 athletes competing across 11 sports.