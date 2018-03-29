On a Roll at boxing nationals: Bundy talent claims titles

Bundaberg's Brittany Roll with her trophy after being named the best women's youth boxer at the Australian titles.

Bundaberg's Brittany Roll with her trophy after being named the best women's youth boxer at the Australian titles. Boxing Queensland

BOXING: Bundaberg's Brittany Roll says what happened during the weekend might take a while to sink in.

The Bundaberg Boxing Club member has returned to the region as the best in the country after winning gold in the 57kg and under class at the Australian titles in Perth.

The teenager, in her first ever time at the nationals, won two bouts including the final against Tasmanian Madison Holland in a points decision.

Roll won the judges' vote 3-2 after impressing with her counter punching during the tense encounter.

"I was so proud and happy to win,” she said.

"I just moved in and out and tried to use my angles to land punches.

"It was a very rushed fight she kept coming and attacking.

"But it worked.”

Roll said the win had come as a surprise.

"I'm still in a bit of a shock,” she said.

"She's a previous Australian champion and has competed at world titles overseas.

"It was a good experience to get the win.”

The meet was made even better with Roll later named as the best women's youth boxer.

But Roll said the win wouldn't have happened without her support team.

"(Coach) Syd Blair's been amazing for me,” she said.

"The people at the club and my family have been great to me as well.”

Roll will now prepare for the Oceania titles that will be held in May in Samoa.

She will now train hard for the event with the 18-year-old aiming to win so she can compete at the world titles later in the year in Hungary.