On a quest for the best, fresh Bundy figs

FARM FRESH: Bundy Food Tours' Suzie Clarke and Zen Beach Retreat owner Pascaline Emms with some fresh Redridge Figs at Alloway Farm Market.

PASCALINE Emms is used to seeing fig trees.

In her home country of France, they grow wild.

The fig trees are a lot more strictly controlled at the Redridge Farm at Alloway, where they are kept neatly trimmed in tight rows and sheltered from the elements.

That's what it takes to grow the perfect fruit, as Mrs Emms learned yesterday.

Bundy business scouts for local produce: Zen Beach Retreat's Pascaline Emms talks about her love of local Bundaberg produce while on a Bundy Food Tour at Redridge fig farm.

As the co-owner of Zen Beach Retreat she dreams of creating the ultimate breakfast buffet with fresh produce so, for research, she jumped in Suzie Clarke's Land Rover.

Suzie runs Bundy Food Tours which take tourists, chefs and locals alike to sample what the region's farms have to offer.

Yesterday's tour took in Redridge, Prickle Patch for dragonfruit farm and Tinaberries for strawberries and passionfruit.

"When we met Suzie she talked with so much passion about the local food,” Mrs Emms said.

"Food is a great pleasure - it's a pleasure in life.

"Everyone enjoys it.

"Like when you try the fig I just ate - it's, like, 'Wow!'.

"It's so beautiful.

"We want to promote this experience to the guests at our retreat and say guys, just go, it's a wonderful way to discover (the region) and connect with the farmers and understand how much they love what they are doing.”