Oma could bring major floods as Burnett and Kolan on watch

AN INITIAL flood watch has been issued for a massive area spanning the Queensland coast down to the New South Wales border.

Included in the watch are the Burnett and Kolan rivers.

River level rises above the minor flood level are possible across the Flood Watch area during the weekend and early next week.

There is a risk of moderate to major flooding, dependent on the movement of TC Oma.

Tropical Cyclone Oma is expected to continue its track towards the southern Queensland coast in the coming days, which may produce heavy rainfall over the weekend and early next week.

The specific area and duration of this heavy rainfall is dependent on the track of Tropical Cyclone Oma.

Catchments across southern Queensland remain quite dry after a delayed start to the wet season. However areas where intense rainfall is recorded will likely respond quickly.

Based on the current forecast track, minor flooding is possible in coastal catchments south of Bundaberg from early in the weekend.

Heavy rainfall may also lead to localised flooding.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

Calliope River

Boyne River

Baffle Creek

Kolan River

Burnett River

Burrum and Cherwell Rivers

Mary River

Noosa River

Sunshine Coast Rivers and Creeks

Pine and Caboolture Rivers

Upper Brisbane River

Lower Brisbane River

Logan and Albert Rivers

Gold Coast Rivers and Creeks

Condamine Rivers

Macintyre River

Weir River

Moonie River

See www.bom.gov.au/qld/warnings to view the current flood and cyclone products for Queensland.

For more information on the Flood Watch Service: http://www.bom.gov.au/water/floods/floodWarningServices.shtml