Oma could be worse than destructive ex-TC Harvey

Ex-Tropical Cylone brings only bad memories to Coast lifeguard Trent Robinson, and Oma could be worse. The severe cyclone in 2005 knocked the Mooloolaba tower, pictured behind him, to the ground.

Ex-Tropical Cylone brings only bad memories to Coast lifeguard Trent Robinson, and Oma could be worse. The severe cyclone in 2005 knocked the Mooloolaba tower, pictured behind him, to the ground. Patrick Woods

AUSTRALIA Day weekend 2005 ex-Tropical Cyclone Harvey wreaked havoc on the Sunshine Coast.

That infamous weekend saw trees felled, the closure of all beaches, and Mooloolaba even lost their lifeguard tower in the chaos.

Ex-TC Harvey brings back unwanted memories for SLSQ lifeguard supervisor Trent Robinson.

Robinson and his colleagues are bracing for Tropical Cyclone Oma's arrival, predicted to smash the Coast in coming days.

While it remains uncertain, Oma has the potential to be worse than Harvey.

"You really have to go back to 2005, it was crazy," Mr Robinson said.

"Particularly with the king tide as well, it could easily be worse.

"There was a lot of erosion that time."

Lifeguards and savers are urging beach goers to simply to stay away and not put themselves or their beach protectors at risk.

Authorities are expecting the cyclone to arrive on Friday, peaking on Saturday.

"Tomorrow (Thursday) we should start to see the increase of the swell, which will be really unstable," he said.

"Then on Friday beaches will start to close. All our open beaches will be very dangerous.

"Peregian to Sunshine, Buddina stretch, Wurtulla, they just have no protection. Strong rips and water movement always catch people out.

"A lot of sand builds up too."

He warned of the hazards that sand banks could expose, particularly for playing children as sand banks were prone to collapsing.