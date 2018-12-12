Susie O'Neill faces up to cost of sun damage

FORMER Olympic champion turned breakfast radio host Susie O'Neill has admitted she has insecurities about her ageing appearance, and that she wouldn't rule out injectable treatments.

The 45-year old Brisbane mum admits that after years of sun damage, she has become increasingly conscious of her looks, and has started dabbling in a range of treatments to help appear more youthful.

"I was a Nipper, so I used to spend a lot of time in the sun. My face would get so burnt it would be covered in blisters," she said.

The Olympic gold medallist this week took on a surprising new role as ambassador for Artisan Aesthetic Clinics which specialises in cosmetic injectables, laser and body treatments.

Having confessed to neglecting her skin in the past, the swimming legend added that procedures such as botox could be on the cards.

O’Neill was nicknamed Madame Butterfly during her years in the pool.

"It's definitely something I'm looking at," she said, adding that the idea had come up after she saw the effect of the injectables on her radio co-host, Ash Bradnam's forehead.

"He looked amazing. It prompted me to think about it for myself. I have a big frown line that it could be good for," O'Neill said. "I'm not someone who would ever go for the fake look, but I wouldn't say no to trying it.

"It's funny, I eat really well and make sure I exercise, so stepping into this world of face care really is the next step for me."

O'Neill won eight Olympic medals and 35 Australian titles in a stellar swimming career.