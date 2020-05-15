Olympic swimmer left heartbroken by brazen break-in

A top athlete has called for the crooks who raided his home to do the right thing and return a haul of stolen medals.

A CHAMPION athlete is heartbroken he might not get to share beloved sporting memories with his young children after 100 of his medals were stolen.

Brenton Rickard, a retired break stroke swimmer who won medals at both the Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games, discovered a box of his medals had been stolen from his house in Bundall earlier this month.

The house was being renovated to become the family home for Mr Rickard's wife and two young children and was not occupied at the time of the break-in.

Champion swimmer Brenton Rickard had 100 medals stolen from his home in Bundall. Picture: Jason O'Brien

"They've broken in at the end of last week, I think they stole an old TV and surfboard and other bits and pieces but they took a box of medals from my career," Mr Rickard said.

"It's frustrating - they don't hold any monetary value but a lot of sentimental value.

"My most precious medals weren't in the box, but we're still talking five Commonwealth Games medals, silver and bronze medals from world championships, Pan Pac (Pacific Masters Games) and world cups and national medals.

"100 medals in total from my domestic and international career stolen."

Mr Rickard's wife Kata was visiting the property with an electrician when she noticed objects in the house had been moved around.

Mr Rickard said he's not looking to pursue the perpetrators with any criminal charges if the medals are returned safely.

Brenton Rickard said he just wants the medals returned, no questions asked. Picture: Jason O'Brien

"The police have been doing great but unfortunately we don't have a lot of leads," he said.

"We're just trying to get the word out there that if they're the perpetrators, just give them back, no questions asked.

"If anyone hears someone trying to sell or get their hands on some old swimming medals, let the police know."

Mr Rickard said the burglary is more "disappointing than anything".

"They're valuable to me because they're a reflection of the work I did and success I had in the pool, to anyone else it doesn't mean anything," Mr Rickard said.

"Why take that away from me? I've got two young kids, hopefully when they're old enough to understand I could show them my medals and the places I swam and the things I did. I feel a little bit empty that I'm not going to have that opportunity now."

A Queensland Police media spokesperson said the break and enter was suspected to have happened on May 6 with a report filed on May 13. Investigations are continuing into the matter.

If you have any information on the stolen medals or the incident, contact Police Link on 131 444 or speak anonymously at 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Olympic swimmer left heartbroken by brazen break-in