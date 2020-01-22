Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nathan Baggaley has been charged over his alleged role in the bungled import of more than $176 million of cocaine.
Nathan Baggaley has been charged over his alleged role in the bungled import of more than $176 million of cocaine.
News

Olympic kayaker to stay behind bars on major drug charges

Danielle Buckley
22nd Jan 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OLYMPIC silver medallist Nathan Baggaley who is accused of helping import $176 million of cocaine has been refused bail for a second time.

The 44-year-old champion kayaker from Byron Bay has been behind bars since June last year after he was charged with aiding or abetting the importation of drugs.

Police have alleged Baggaley bought a $100,000 boat which was used to collect 600kg of cocaine from a larger vessel off the northern NSW coast in 2018.

Baggaley's father, who has previously offered $100,000 surety for his son's release, sat in the back of Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday where the bail application was dismissed.

The court was closed for the majority of the application, which was Baggaley's second bid for freedom.

In August last year, Baggaley was refused bail with Justice Peter Davis citing that he was a high flight risk. - NewsRegional

bail application bail refused court drug charges editors picks nathan baggaley olympic
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WAKE UP CALL: Man fined after reaching for police firearm

        premium_icon WAKE UP CALL: Man fined after reaching for police firearm

        News A fine escalated to a court appearance for one man after being woken by pub security on a night out.

        10 (more) Bundaberg themed baby names to fall in love with

        premium_icon 10 (more) Bundaberg themed baby names to fall in love with

        Parenting We're up to our second list of great local baby names

        How the new council could do more for local companies

        premium_icon How the new council could do more for local companies

        News Dempsey floats idea that could give the region’s businesses the upper hand in the...

        Maleny Dairies ‘utterly betrayed’ in ‘farcical’ decision

        premium_icon Maleny Dairies ‘utterly betrayed’ in ‘farcical’ decision

        Politics LNP launches parliamentary petition over dairy supply contract

        • 22nd Jan 2020 1:15 PM
        • 2 allan1