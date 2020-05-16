Olympian offered $300k a month to become escort

Russian Olympian Darya Klishina has revealed she was offered $300k a month to reject long jump and pursue a career as an escort.

Russian long jumper Darya Klishina has sensationally revealed she was offered $AUD300,000-a-month to become an escort.

World Championships silver medallist Klishina, 29, who currently lives in Atlanta in the US, made the shock claim in an interview with Russian media outlet sports.ru, The Sun reports.

Klishina said: "I was offered to be an escort. The message came from an unknown person from the US, in a direct message.

"It was several months ago ... I was not expecting something like this.

"He just wrote a direct message to me on Instagram.

"I'm not somebody who swears at people and just answered him back with, 'Sorry but I am not interested in this offer'.

"He then got back to me saying, 'Wait, don't you refuse straight away. You don't even know the conditions and the amount I'm offering'.

"The sum was big, very big. It was $300,000 per month.

"I then thought, 'Do I really look like a woman who would agree to something like this?'"

Klishina finished second at the World Championships in London in 2017.

She competed as an "authorised neutral athlete" after the Russian doping scandal saw athletes banned from competing under the country's flag.

Klishina was also the sole track and field from Russia allowed to compete at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She won a last-minute verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to compete, helped in part by her having lived in America for the three years prior to the Games as Russia was accused of a systematic, state-run doping program.

In her interview with sports.ru, Klishina also talked about a revealing photo-shoot early in her career where she was made to feel uncomfortable.

She said: "I'm happy with my body, I have nothing to be ashamed of, but that photo session was a little bit too much for me."

Klishina went on to say that when asked to take some her clothes off she "felt uncomfortable".

