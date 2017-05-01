Olympian joins Bundaberg marriage equality forum

Olympic swimming medalist Daniel Kowalski will be in Bundaberg this week to talk about marriage equality.

FORMER Olympic swimming medalist Daniel Kowalski is heading to Bundaberg this week to help spread awareness about civil marriage equality.

The sportsman is headlining Bundaberg's Marriage Equality Forum on Wednesday night for leading marriage equality advocacy group The Equality Campaign.

"Marriage Equality isn't a metropolitan or city thing, it is nation-wide and it effects, directly and indirectly so many Australians. It is about our friends, families, colleagues and team mates who all just want to be equal so they can get on with their lives,” Kowalski said.

"Marriage Equality will not change anything for the vast majority of Australians, but will make a profound difference to the status and dignity of many.”

Kowalski's swimming career spanned a decade, claiming 27 medals while representing Australia including a gold at the Sydney Olympic Games.

The former Olympian has been travelling with The Equality Campaign across Australia in an effort to hear stories from Australians about why marriage equality matters to them.

"As an athlete with a national profile, I believe I have a role to break down barriers and help people understand the positive impact marriage equality can have,” he said.

"The forum in Bundaberg is an opportunity to hear what you can do to help the campaign from the people involved in it daily.”

"This is about a fair go for Australians and at the end of the day isn't that what we are about?”

Along with Kowalski, other speakers include The Equality Campaign Director Tiernan Brady and director's of Australian Marriage Equality Shirleene Robinson and Pete Black.

"Two-thirds of Australians, as well as a majority of politicians, want every Australian to be able to marry the person they love,” executive director of The Equality Campaign Tiernan Brady said.

"The Equality Campaign works to empower local communities so they can be apart of creating this reform that will improve the lives of so many Australians.”

"Along with our supporters, we will continue to show how marriage equality is simply based on our shared Australian values of a fair go and respect for all.”

"It's important that these values continue to underpin the ongoing conversation on marriage equality across the country.”

The forum will be held on Wednesday at the Old Bundy Tavern from 6.30pm.

