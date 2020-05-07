Olympian isolates with lover, ex-husband

Adlington is doing just fine with her boyfriend and her ex under the same roof.

British Olympic swimming champion Rebecca Adlington is in lockdown with her ex- husband - and her lover.

Adlington invited Harry Needs back to the family home so they could both be with daughter Summer, four, The Sun reports.

Needs, 28, brought along fellow swimmer and close friend Michael Gunning, 26, to keep them company during the coronavirus crisis - while Adlington's partner Andrew Parsons, 30, is also with them in Manchester.

Adlington, 31, and Needs split in 2016 after 18 months of marriage but kept on good terms.

A source said: "Their arrangement is very amicable and they're doing what's best for Summer.

"They still get on really well despite their split, so why not? And Harry's friend Michael is close with the others too.

"They're all really enjoying each other's company and, what with their shared interest in swimming, it was a no-brainer."

Last week Needs posted a photo of all five, writing: "Couldn't wish to be stuck at home with a better bunch."

Needs praised his friendship with Adlington and Gunning for helping him through quarantine.

Adlington won two gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and broke the 800 metres freestyle world record, becoming Britain's first Olympic swimming champion in 20 years.

She also picked up two bronze medals in the same events four years later at the London Games.

In 2018, the former I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here contestant revealed she had found love with property manager Parsons.

