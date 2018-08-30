Cate Campbell‘s open letter to trolls

OLYMPIC swimmer Cate Campbell has penned an emotional letter to those who harassed her after she failed to win individual medals at the Rio Olympics.

The swimmer held the world-record for the 100m freestyle and was tipped to win gold, but finished in sixth place. She also finished fifth in the 50m freestyle days later.

"The world got to witness possibly the greatest choke in Olympic history a couple of nights ago," she told reporters at the time.

Swimmer Cate Campbell with her medals she won in the relay events. Picture: Adam Taylor

But in a letter published on exclusiveinsight.com today, Campbell addressed the "keyboard warriors" who put money on her and judged her after she failed to place.

"As it turns out, I wasn't the sure bet. I wasn't a contributor to Australia's medal tally," she wrote.

"I've had a long time to process what went wrong and why I choked (yes I am still going to use that word)."

The Commonwealth gold medallist and world-record holder says her harassers' disappointment was nothing compared to her own.

"You could not have been more ashamed of me than I was of myself. You could not possibly have judged me harsher than I was (and to an extent still am) judging myself."

Australian swimmers and sisters, Cate and Bronte Campbell at Bondi Beach before the Olympics in 2016. Picture Gregg Porteous

She said she buckled not because she didn't care, but because she cared so much about making her team, family, coach and country proud.

"I cared because I knew that my performance could bring joy to so many people - you included."

"I let the fear of failure destroy the possibility of success."

The swimmer pleaded for more kindness and compassion from fans and urged them to understand the lengths athletes go to in order to succeed.

"And so, dear Keyboard Warriors, thank you for listening. In closing I'd just like to say: A little kindness goes a long way - but the reverse is also true."