Heartbreaking photo of daughter’s final moments

TWO months after her 19-month-old daughter, Emeline Grier, died as a result of a pool accident, Olympic skier Bode Miller's wife, Morgan, is opening up about her child's final moments.

On Friday, Morgan, 31, shared a heartbreaking photo of her holding her baby girl in her arms as she was being given oxygen.

"I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love," Morgan captioned the picture.

"I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains," she continued.

Morgan also honoured Levi Hughes, a 3-year-old boy who drowned on the same day that her daughter died.

"Every step we take forward is because of you and Levi," she wrote. "Your footprint will forever be left on this world. I love you, my baby girl."

Last month, the couple spoke for the first time about the tragedy, sharing the agonising details in hopes of preventing similar heartbreak for other parents.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't pray for the opportunity to go back to that day and make it different. But now we have this opportunity to make other parents' days different," Morgan said during an interview on the US Today show.

"We have the choice to live our days with purpose, to make sure that no other parents had to feel what we're feeling," she added.

The couple described visiting their neighbour's home with their children on June 10, and the moment Morgan realised their daughter, Emmy, was missing. Morgan said she saw a sliver of light coming from the door leading to the backyard, and her "heart sank."

"I opened the door and she was floating in the pool. And I ran and jumped in," she recalled.

Morgan pulled Emmy out of the water and began CPR while her neighbour called 911.

Doctors initially told the couple their daughter might survive, but the outlook soon changed and the child died the next day.

"The doctor said her brain had just not had enough oxygen for too long of a time," Bode said.

The couple, who have two other children and are expecting another this fall, said their new mission is to help others be more vigilant - all in memory of Emmy.

"It's an obligation to some degree," Bode said. "I think it does, in some way, help to heal a little bit. That maybe we're preventing it from happening to somebody else."

This story originally appeared on Fox News, and Lucia I. Suarez Sang contributed to the report.