Olivia Newton-John’s stunning cancer news

Olivia Newton-John has revealed her cancer tumours have shrunk as she readies for a return to the stage.

The 71-year-old, whose breast cancer returned and spread to her lower back three years ago, has credited the use of medicinal cannabis and natural therapies for the dramatic turnaround.

"When people hear metastatic breast cancer or cancer there's still this stigma that people don't believe that you can recover, well you can," Newton-John said.

"There are ways.

"I know lots of people who have been given really terrible diagnoses who have done really well with the right treatment and they're not always chemo and radiation either."

Newton-John - made a Dame late last year - is returning to the stage for the first time since cancelling all touring plans after her diagnosis.

She will sing a duet with John Farnham at the Fire Fight Australia bushfire charity concert in Sydney on February 16.

"I'll probably be a bit nervous, it's been a while,'' she said.

Dame Olivia Newton-John wearing her jacket from Grease. Picture: Nicole Cleary

The beloved singer revealed the famous Grease jacket she auctioned last November for her Melbourne wellness centre would now be displayed there after the successful bidder - a tech billionaire who paid more than $350,000 - returned it.

"He said to me: "Sometimes in life there's things that belong to people. This shouldn't be hanging in a billionaires' closet. Therefore I'm giving it back to you','' Newton-John said.

"I just thought: 'Are you serious? Are you really doing this?'

"It was such a kind, generous, unbelievable thing to do for me.

"He wants to be anonymous at the moment so I can't even say his name but he wants me to put it in the Wellness Centre for people to enjoy. Isn't that lovely? By doing that he's helped me with funding, I'm so grateful for what he's done on so many levels."

Newton-John is also Melbourne-bound to watch daughter Chloe Lattanzi perform on Dancing with the Stars and plans to continue her work lobbying the Morrison Government to legalise cannabis for medicinal use.

Her Cancer and Wellness Centre will launch trials of medicinal cannabis this year.

"I'd love patients in Australia to have the capability of getting it when they need it,'' Newton-John said.

Newton-John at last October’s Wellness Walk and Research Run. Picture: Ellen Smith/AAP

Newton-John at her Cancer and Wellness Centre. Picture: Nicole Cleary

"Hopefully those studies will help with the government that seems to be a long way behind the rest of the world, well at least America.

"It's been so incredible for me.

"If I hadn't had the experience I'm having with cannabis I wouldn't be able to talk about it.

"My tumours are receding or they're going away or they're staying the same, on a Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer - that's pretty amazing

"So I'm advocating for it and we're helping a lot of people with it. For me the proof is in the pudding and I'm the pudding.

"I believe a holistic combination of using everything that is available is the way to go for me."

"I know there's a stigma around cannabis, but people might be more open to hear about (cannabis) if I talk about it.

"It's not something I ever thought I'd be talking about either. It wasn't anything I was doing on a regular basis before.

"But I hope I can help educate people to the positives of medicinal cannabis and how much it's helped me with pain and sleep."

