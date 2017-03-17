Old water slide area gets a new life

A new driver education facility tailored towards car, caravan, trailer, motorhome and bike owners will be built in Bundaberg.

The facility will also house two large warehouses to store vehicles and a caretaker's residence.

The proposed development will use the existing access from Burnett Heads Rd and on-site car parks located at the frontage of the site that were used for the previous go-kart track.

Neil Irvine, the Bundaberg developer who also runs APS Training Group, said he was very excited about the project.

"I've certainly got a passion for driver education and training,” he said.

Mr Irvine said it would not simply be about driving.

A new driver education facility will be built in four stages. Jim Alouat

The driver educational facility is envisaged for pre-licence trainees and advanced education for people who wish to upskill with general safety while operating a motor vehicle.

It will also include sessions on general maintenance, trailer handling and use, towing, backing trailers and caravan safely, understanding of safe load limits and safely securing vehicle loads internally and externally.

And if you can't tell the difference between your alternator or your water pump, you're in luck.

"We will talk to people about servicing vehicles and understanding what to look for,” Mr Irvine said.

Mr Irvine said the warehouses, comprising 12 sheds in total, would be fully secured and store basically anything from motorhomes to caravans.

Bundaberg Regional Council approved the material change of use at 937 Burnett Heads Rd, Rubyanna unanimously at an ordinary meeting on Tuesday.

Council planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said it was the perfect location and fit for the project.

"It's a great location and not in mainstream traffic,” he said.

"It's a great idea especially with all the grey nomads here.

"We encourage anything that's going to look after our citizens and prepare them for tomorrow.”

The facility will be built in four stages starting with the caretaker's residence.

Mr Irvine said once he looked at all the terms and conditions he would begin the development.

"We are looking for people to be part of our driver education,” he said.

If you're interested in being part of the team phone 4154 3066.