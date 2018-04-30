Old school note a reminder of Christian Brothers College

SCHOOL NOTE: A note made out to parents of boys at the Christian Brothers College in Bundaberg, circa 1960-65.

SCHOOL NOTE: A note made out to parents of boys at the Christian Brothers College in Bundaberg, circa 1960-65. Crystal Jones

A SCHOOL note made out to parents of boys at the Christian Brothers College has been found in an old book.

The Christian Brothers closed in 1983 and in 1984 merged with the all-girls Loyola College to become the co-ed Shalom College Bundaberg locals know today.

The note, written sometime between 1960 and 1965, is made out by principal Con Moloney, and gives a curious glimpse into school days past.

"My very dear parents,” it reads.

"As we are anxious to get school work under way as soon as possible we have arranged to have all textbooks sold in the week before school begins.

"If all boys are able to purchase the necessary books before school starts, classes will be able to do effective work from the first day.

"During the week commencing Monday, January 21, textbooks will be sold in the Science Room underneath the school from 9am till noon.

"The proprietors of the Civic Bookshop will show you our official book list and will be ready to help you as much as possible.

"Christian doctrine texts will be on sale in the same room on the mornings of Saturday the 26th and Monday the 28th of January.

"Sincerely yours in J.C.,

"C.P. Moloney, principal.”