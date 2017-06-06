Old photo shows group of Bundy boys on Bourbong

BACK IN THE DAY: Alan May, Don Evans, Alan Blackwell, Eric Kennedy (Kanga), Bob Norgrove and Billy Green.

OUR main street looked quite different back in the day.

This picture, taken by famous photographer Ray Peek, is a snapshot of Bundaberg in the 1950s.

John Lee said his late father-in-law Eric, affectionately known as Kanga, is the fourth boy from the right in the image.

"Eric was known to many of his mates and locals in Bundy as Kanga," Mr Lee said.

"He was a train driver with Queensland Rail for many years.

The photo shows Eric and in his mates enjoying Bundy in 1952.

"The photo was taken by Ray Peek as he was passing by in Bourbong St," Mr Lee said.

"The photo was taken looking to the opposite side of the post office.

"I think the photo captures the period nicely, with the young blokes looking for action in the main street and the buildings and bus in the background."

Bundy in 1952

Electricity was officially switched on in Gin Gin for the first time in a ceremony witnessed by 2000 people.

The occasion was marked with a street procession, brass bands and marchers, a barbecue and an open-air concert.

Bargara residents gave the Woongarra Shire Council the green light to go ahead with the Bargara and Nielson Park water supply at a cost of 39,000 pounds.

According to an ad for fishing tackle, more than 400 fishermen tried their luck on the wall at Burnett Heads on May 29.

Some anglers took some 40 bream each, while the average catch was estimated at 10 fish per person.