The OIA dismissed these nine complaints against councillors

THE Office of the Independent Assessor received nine complaints about Bundaberg councillors between December 8, 2018 and December 28, 2019.

The Office of the Independent Assessor was established under the Local Government (Councillor Complaints) and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2018 on December 3, 2018 as part of the Queensland Government's commitment to local government reform.

In accordance with section 150DX of the Local Government Act 2009, the council must maintain and publish a Councillor Conduct Register.

The register lists complaints and their outcomes.

This is a summary of complaints dated from December 8, 2018 to December 28, 2019, all complaints were dismissed.

Councillors' names have not been revealed in the document.

On December 8, 2018, it was alleged that a councillor failed to declare a conflict of interest and or engaged in activities to subvert the Planning Act and Council meeting and resolution procedures to procure an outcome for a developer.

A decision was made on March 11, 2019.

The Office of the Independent Assessor delegate decided to dismiss the complaint pursuant to Section 150Y(b)(iii) of the Local Government Act 2009 which states "…taking further action would be an unjustifiable use of resources". The councillor declared a conflict of interest.

On March 10, 2019, it was alleged a councillor referred to a member of the public making false and misleading statements when quoted in a newspaper article published in 2015.

A decision was made on April 5, 2019.

The Office of the Independent Assessor delegate made the decision to dismiss the matter pursuant to Section 150X(a)(ii) of the Local Government Act 2009 as the responses were factual and made in response to information that the member of the public had put into the public arena. The conduct therefore did not constitute inappropriate conduct or misconduct.

On March 25, 2019, it was alleged that a councillor had involvement in an investigation into the complainant's family business during 2018, and that the councillor's involvement may have contravened local government principles.

A decision was made on April 5, 2019.

The Office of the Independent Assessor decided to dismiss the complaint pursuant to section 150X(b)(iii) of the Local Government Act 2009 on the basis that the complaint was lacking in substance. The complaint did not specify particular conduct by the councillor that could be inappropriate conduct or misconduct.

On April 5, 2019, it was alleged that a councillor made inappropriate comments on social media.

A decision was made on May 8, 2019.

The Office of the Independent Assessor delegate made the decision to dismiss the complaint as per Section 150X(a)(ii) of the Local Government Act 2009 on the basis that the councillor's comments did not amount to a breach of the code of conduct and was not responsible for the inappropriate comments of other Facebook users as the councillor was not the administrator or moderator of the site on which these inappropriate comments were made.

On January 27, 2019, it was alleged that a councillor took reprisal action against a council employee.

On May 16, 2019, a decision was made.

The Office of the Independent Assessor decided to take no further action in relation to the complaint pursuant to section 150Y(b)(i) of the Local Government Act 2009 on the basis that the conduct did not constitute inappropriate conduct or misconduct. The individual named by the complainant as having faced reprisal action by the subject councillor did not corroborate the allegation.

On April 7, 2019, it was alleged by the complainant that a councillor was involved in a conspiracy with a former councillor to unjustly damage the complainant's reputation.

A decision was made on April 17, 2019.

The Office of the Independent Assessor delegate dismissed the complaint based on the fact that it was based on uncorroborated hearsay. The complaint was dismissed under Section 150Y(b)(iii) of the Local Government Act 2009 as it is considered to be an unjustifiable use of resources.

On May 1, 2019, it was alleged that a councillor made comments in a newspaper article which undermined elected representatives, fellow councillors and council officers.

On May 20, 2019, a decision was made.

The Independent Assessor made the decision to dismiss the complaint on the basis that it was frivolous and/or vexatious. This decision was made in accordance with Section 150X(b)(i) of the Local Government Act 2009.

On March 11, 2019, it was alleged that a councillor engaged in misconduct by failing to declare a conflict of interest while participating in the recruitment and subsequent appointment of the Chief Executive Officer of the Bundaberg Regional Council in 2016.

A decision was made on May 22, 2019.

After completing an investigation there was no evidence of misconduct. That the councillor had in fact declared a conflict during the recruitment process and did not take part or vote on the matter at the subsequent council meeting where the Chief Executive Officer appointment was confirmed.

On May 20, 2019, it was alleged that a councillor did not declare a conflict of interest in relation to a matter and raised questions about the councillor's attendance at a pre-lodgement meeting.

On May 31, 2019, a decision was made.

The Office of the Independent Assessor delegate made the decision to dismiss the complaint on the basis that it was vexatious and/or frivolous. The councillor did not have a conflict of interest in relation to the matter and it was a matter of public record that they had not attended the pre-lodgement meeting.

About the Independent Assessor

Crime investigator Kathleen Florian is Queensland's Independent Assessor.

Ms Florian is a barrister-at-law and an investigative law specialist with an impeccable record in the investigation and prosecution of organised and major crime, corruption and professional misconduct complaints over the past 26 years.

Before her appointment as the Independent Assessor, Ms Florian most recently held the position of Executive Director of Investigations at the Office of the Health Ombudsman.

This role was responsible for the oversight of investigations into the most serious allegations of professional misconduct by health practitioners in Queensland.

Her five-year tenure at the Crime and Corruption Commission saw her in a number of important roles including Assistant Commissioner (Crime), Acting Chief Executive Officer, Ordinary Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner (Misconduct).

Ms Florian has completed the Australian Institute of Company Directors course and served on the Board of the Prostitution Licensing Authority in Queensland for over five years.

Earlier in her career, Ms Florian was the Queensland State Manager of the Australian Crime Commission and gained extensive experience in crime and corruption prevention, leading national intelligence and investigation programs to help inform the development of tailored prevention strategies. Amongst her most high-profile operations included Operation Wickenby which investigated tax evasion and international money laundering.

Ms Florian has also worked as a senior legal counsel at the National Crime Authority (NCA) and was a legal officer at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (Qld). While at the NCA, she was the recipient of the Geoffrey Bowen Memorial Award which is the highest individual award offered by the NCA.

Ms Florian holds a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws (Honours) and was admitted to the bar (Supreme Court of Queensland) in 1992.