New report details 15 complaints about sacked councillors

THE Office of the Independent Assessor received 15 complaints about former Ipswich City Council councillors in the 2018/19 financial year.

In the first Insight report released by the OIA it details the 15 complaints pertaining to the former councillors based around breach of trust, dishonest/impartial performance of functions and conflicts of interests.

The early months of the Office of the Independent Assessor have been dominated by the receipt and assessment of almost 600 complaints and shows complaints about 41 of the 77 Queensland councils.

Independent assessor Kathleen Florian said councillors failing to declare or properly manage their personal interests has been the dominant issue raised in complaints received by the OIA.

"This level of complaints has been driven by members of the community with 50 per cent of all complaints, the Crime and Corruption Commission with 26 per cent of all complaints, 20 per cent of complaints coming from local government officials and four per cent from other source," she said.

Heading up the investigatory team are members of Operation Windage, Charlie Kohl, who helped crack the lid of the original corruption in Ipswich City Council in October 2016, and Operation Belcarra which began investigations into the conduct of candidates for several councils, including Gold Coast, Ipswich, Moreton Bay and Logan in March, 2016.

"Given OIA investigation workloads and the need to complete investigations in a timely manner, councillors are being offered the opportunity to fast-track matters where the allegation, or the facts underpinning the allegation, are agreed," Ms Florian said.

"These cases are now moving into the Councillor Conduct Tribunal with the aim of quick resolution."

The OIA's purpose is to report over time to inform proactive steps that can be taken by the OIA, the Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs, individual councils and councillors to address priority issues.

Matters that are not fast tracked will be fully and thoroughly investigated on a priority basis.

Ipswich City Council acknowledged the OIA's process, with a spokesperson stating it was aware of the investigations.

"All complaints regarding Ipswich City Council being assessed by the Office of the Independent Assessor relate to allegations made against previous councillors," they said.

"Council is not privy to the allegations."

"The CCC's Operation Windage report into culture and corruption risks at Ipswich City Council underlines the urgent need to dismiss Council and appoint an administrator.

"The report identifies a wide spectrum of serious governance and integrity failures that make absolutely shocking reading.

"Suspected official corruption, improper use of power and influence for personal benefit and a lack of accountability for public resources - these are extremely disturbing findings.

"Other findings in the report are equally alarming:

inappropriate relationships between the Council and the private sector, in particular property developers and contractors;

failure to keep a fraud risk register, despite a recommendation to do so from the internal auditor;

failure to record gifts and benefits received in the Council's gifts and benefits register; and

senior members of council influencing decision-making processes to benefit close associates.

"It concerns me greatly that honest, hard-working staff have been adversely impacted by this unacceptable behaviour along with local businesses and the Ipswich economy.

"Staff who wanted to report corrupt behaviour feared losing their jobs or the prospect of having their careers ruined just for doing the right thing.

"As Local Government Minister, I can't ignore the clear evidence of widespread wrongdoing at the highest levels of Council.

"I will carefully consider this report and its recommendations and continue to progress our Local Government reforms, which aim to make all Queensland councils more accountable while supporting the vast majority of Councillors who are doing the right thing by their communities."

Team members previously conducted investigations for the CCC, the Health Ombudsman, Workplace Health and Safety Queensland and the Queensland Ombudsman.

Their skills extend to expert witness interviewing, executing search warrants, forensic examination of digital evidence, financial analysis and major incident management.

The team hold qualifications in finance, criminology, behavioural science, commercial law, fraud and financial investigations, and government investigation.

The investigations team aims to support witnesses and assist councillors through a complaint investigation with professionalism and confidentiality.