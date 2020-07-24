Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Trevor 'Pud' Bilston is searching for his pet cockatoo Dundee. Picture: Supplied
Trevor 'Pud' Bilston is searching for his pet cockatoo Dundee. Picture: Supplied
Pets & Animals

Oi Dundee, why you go walkabout?

24th Jul 2020 7:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TREVOR "Pud" Bilston is on the lookout for a smoking boozehound - his pet cockatoo.

The sulphur-crested cocky answers to Dundee, loves a smoke and can down a beer.

He also has a penchant for ripping the pegs off clothes lines while squawking.

Pud, who raised Dundee from a chick, said the bird had turned into his best mate and supported him after having a stroke.

"I want to get him back because he's my best friend," he said.

MORE OF THE NT'S MOST COLOURFUL PETS:

This cockatoo doesn't mind a drop or two ... and also thinks he's a kangaroo

This Humpty Doo buffalo thinks he's a dog and even plays fetch

Dundee was last seen a fortnight ago at Bynoe Harbour with a group of people, admittedly having a drink and a chew on a cigarette.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Dundee and Pud usually reside at Dundee Beach, but were at a fishing hut.

He said the bird flew away when he went to change out the water.

Pud said he believed a man with dreadlocks and a blue ute picked up the bird, stating they were going to post a missing pet ad on Facebook.

Originally published as Oi Dundee, why you go walkabout?

More Stories

cockatoo northern territory offbeat pet

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New three storey motel proposed for region

        premium_icon New three storey motel proposed for region

        News The proposed development could include 40 rooms, covered and uncovered recreational areas including a podium level pool.

        All fun and games for childcare worker turned business owner

        premium_icon All fun and games for childcare worker turned business owner

        News She says her educational resources catered for the needs of all kids

        Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        premium_icon Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        TRAGIC YEAR: Report shows number of fatal shipping incidents

        premium_icon TRAGIC YEAR: Report shows number of fatal shipping incidents

        Information The report released this week shows the number of deaths and hospitalisations from...