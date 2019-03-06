Ohana Winery adds strawberry port to mix

BARREL AGED SERIES: Josh Phillips and Zoe Young have added a strawberry port to their Ohana Winery product line.

BARREL AGED SERIES: Josh Phillips and Zoe Young have added a strawberry port to their Ohana Winery product line. Mike Knott BUN050319OHANA1

THEY are Bundaberg's flourishing wine and cider makers but the duo at Ohana Winery have added port to their repertoire.

Zoe Young and Josh Phillips have released their latest drop from their barrel series - strawberry port.

Made from fresh Bundy strawberries and aged in an oak barrel, Ms Young said this drink was a great after-dinner drop and went well with soft cheeses.

This addition to their growing range of drinks follows the mango port they produced around the Christmas period which was a big hit.

She said the mango port sold out in a week and a half.

Ms Young said there would be 40 bottles from the batch and about half had already gone.

With a passion for dabbling with new flavours, they don't know what will be on the menu next but lycee isn't out of the question.

In the meantime, the cider house is set to come alive on March 22 with a pizza party and Open Mic Night.

There will be Localicious Wood Fired Pizza Trailer pizzas, and a night of music by you and Nathan Friedrich. Bring your instrument or simply kick back and enjoy cold ciders and hot pizzas.

Bookings not essential.

The strawberry port is available for tasting and sales at the cellar door.

The Ohana Winery and Cheeky Tiki Cider House is at 5 Alexandra St, Bundaberg East.