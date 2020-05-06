Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A crocodile was spotted in Gladstone waters this morning, marking it the fifth reported sighting since April.
A crocodile was spotted in Gladstone waters this morning, marking it the fifth reported sighting since April.
Pets & Animals

Beach closed after another croc sighting

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th May 2020 9:59 AM | Updated: 12:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CROCODILE was spotted in Gladstone waters this morning, marking it the fifth reported sighting since April.

Gladstone Ports Corporation has confirmed there was a croc sighting at Spinnaker Park earlier this morning.

As a result Spinnaker Park Beach has been closed until further notice.

"Crocodiles have in the past, and as recent as today, been seen in our local waters," GPC said via a Facebook post.

"These amazing creatures are protected under Queensland and Australian law and play a valuable role in the health of many aquatic environments."

It is not unusual to see crocodiles in Gladstone waters as 'Croc country' begins at the Boyne River near Gladstone.

The Department of Environment and Science urges anyone to contact them if they spot a crocodile.

If you see a crocodile, report it to CrocWatch by calling 1300 130 372 and remember to be Crocwise.

More Stories

croc sighting gladstone spinnaker park
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier reveals plan for family violence summit

        Premier reveals plan for family violence summit

        Health Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed no new cases of coronavirus while also announcing a domestic violence summit.

        Early risers’ chance to see a meteor shower

        premium_icon Early risers’ chance to see a meteor shower

        News IF YOU’RE up in the early hours of the morning, look up and to the east for a...

        Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        premium_icon Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        Education Parents warned that any child who stays home won't be taught

        On a roll: Little Green Truck open for business and delivery

        premium_icon On a roll: Little Green Truck open for business and delivery

        News AN INTERNATIONAL wrestling coach has hung up the headgear and opted to start a...