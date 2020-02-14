Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SNAPPED: A crocodile has been spotted in the Gladstone Harbour on February 9. PHOTO: Department of Environment and Science.
SNAPPED: A crocodile has been spotted in the Gladstone Harbour on February 9. PHOTO: Department of Environment and Science.
Environment

OH SNAP!: Croc spotted in Gladstone

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CROCODILE believed to be 3m long has been spotted in Gladstone Harbour over the weekend.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said a member of the public saw the crocodile swimming in the harbour on Sunday before reporting it.

"Recent rain may have flushed the animal out of a local creek," he said.

"DES wildlife officers will continue to monitor the area."

He said the sighting came as a reminder for boaties and fishers to not leave fish scraps near boat ramps.

"Members of the public are encouraged to report crocodile sightings as soon as possible by calling 1300 130 372," he said.

crocodile sighting croc sighting gladstone crocodile
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Perfect proposal: couple plan to ‘seal’ the deal

        premium_icon Perfect proposal: couple plan to ‘seal’ the deal

        News Sea World provides the backdrop for an engagement to remember

        Inquiry member’s mindset after witnessing turtle hatchlings

        premium_icon Inquiry member’s mindset after witnessing turtle hatchlings

        News What the Mon Repos Turtle Centre inquiry’s acting chairman has taken away from his...

        Pink hopes on horizon for project

        premium_icon Pink hopes on horizon for project

        News HOPES of seeing a pink manta ray a trip to Lady Elliot Island next week has...

        OUT OF CONTROL: Man avoids jail after string of assaults

        premium_icon OUT OF CONTROL: Man avoids jail after string of assaults

        News A YOUNG man has escaped time behind bars after attacking people who were trying to...