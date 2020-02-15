‘Oh my God’: Zion Williamson breaks hoop

ZION Williamson bent an NBA hoop. We repeat, Zion Williamson bent an NBA hoop.

After putting on a dunking clinic in the first half of the NBA All-Star Weekend's Rising Stars game, Williamson went one better before the end of the first half.

Fellow rookie sensation Ja Morant ran the floor and threw up a fancy between-the-legs alley-oop pass to Williamson, who threw down the almighty dunk.

OH MY GOD JA MORANT TO ZION!! — Grizzly Bear Blues (@sbnGrizzlies) February 15, 2020

Moments later as the entire crowd was up and out of their seats, Williamson showed off his true power.

An inside feed to Williamson allowed the New Orleans Pelicans superstar to rise up and throw down the savage two-handed jam that bent the rim.

That's right, the entire rim was tilted after encountering the full force of a Williamson dunk.

Zion bent the rim 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wo68tLyrlJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 15, 2020

1ST Q: TEAM WORLD 39 - TEAM USA 30

The action was similar to every other All-Star Game that has come and gone in the past, with minimal defence and monster throw-downs the flavour.

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young drew the early oohs and aahs when he went through the legs of Brandon Clarke.

Trae opens the Rising Stars Game with a nutmeg. 🥶 🥶 pic.twitter.com/HzYBemhXYV — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) February 15, 2020

But the hook-up everyone was waiting for finally happened halfway through the opening term when the two biggest rookies in the NBA connected.

Ja Morant threw up a halfcourt alley-oop to Williamson who rose up and threw it down, getting the crowd up and out of their seats.

IMAGE SHOWS OF ZION'S APPEAL

Williamson has taken the basketball world by storm and etched his name into the record books throughout his opening 10 games.

But ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend and the Rising Stars contest, the superstar's popularity was put into incredible contrast.

As all of the young NBA stars sat in booths for their media duties, the hoards of global reporters swarmed to get their questions in.

For some players it was easier for the media to get their questions across. For Zion, it was a completely different story.

The 19-year-old sensation had what looked like every single reporter clamouring to get a shot and ask the New Orleans Pelicans first pick a question.

Another superstar in the contest is Dallas Mavericks second year player Luka Doncic, who drew a similar sized to Zion.

You have to feel for Minnesota Timberwolves player Josh Okogie who was positioned alongside Doncic and had only a handful of reporters in front of him asking questions.

Media crowds...

Left: Josh Okogie; Right: Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/D0tXF3cCpV — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 14, 2020

Team USA

Miles Bridges - Charlotte Hornets, forward

Devonte' Graham - Charlotte Hornets, guard

Jaren Jackson Jr. - Memphis Grizzlies, forward

Ja Morant - Memphis Grizzlies, guard

Kendrick Nunn - Miami Heat, guard

Eric Paschall - Golden State Warriors, forward

Colin Sexton - Cleveland Cavaliers, guard

PJ Washington - Charlotte Hornets, forward

Zion Williamson - New Orleans Pelicans, forward

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks, guard

Team World

Nickeil Alexander-Walker - New Orleans Pelicans, guard

RJ Barrett - New York Knicks, guard

Brandon Clarke - Memphis Grizzlies, forward

Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks, guard

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder, guard

Rui Hachimura - Washington Wizards, forward

Nicolo Melli - New Orleans Pelicans, center

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk - Detroit Pistons, forward

Josh Okogie - Minnesota Timberwolves, guard

Moritz Wagner - Washington Wizards, forward

JA BETWEEN THE LEGS LOB TO ZION, WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?? — #NBADesktop (@ringernba) February 15, 2020

This dude Zion literally broke the goal. 😂😂 — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) February 15, 2020