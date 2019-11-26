‘Oh god’: Star’s Prince Andrew joke stuns

Elizabeth Banks made a joke about Prince Andrew during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Norton, 56, attempted to embarrass the Charlie's Angels director by sharing a throwback pic of her - before she stole the show by joking that Prince Andrew's hand was in the background.

Banks’ throwback photo – featuring a hand in the bottom right corner.

Banks joked that it belonged to Prince Andrew.

The cringe-worthy snap shows her in a white poloneck shirt with a huge amount of curly hair.

Norton says: "That's Marge Simpson hair … I've only just noticed this hand, is it someone saying, 'you'll regret this photograph'?"

Banks, 45, shot back: "That's Prince Andrew's hand"

The gag prompted gasps from fellow guests Kylie Minogue and Ricky Gervais.

The other guests lost it over the joke.

Gervais sniggered "Oh God, Jesus", while Norton laughed: "Photoshop, it's just photoshop."

One Twitter user said: "Oh @ElizabethBanks you are bloody hysterical #GrahamNortonShow"

Another wrote: "Her comment about Prince Andrew love that."

A third added: "Even @rickygervais thinking, "Ooh I wouldn't have gone there" about Elizabeth Banks's Prince Andrew joke."

Andrew was sacked by the Queen and stripped of his royal duties and £249,000 (A$470,000) sovereign grant after stepping down from royal duties last week.

It came after the controversial interview with Emily Maitlis over his relationship with paedo Epstein.

In the car crash Newsnight interview, Andrew failed to express any sympathy for the victims of Epstein, who was found hanged in jail in August while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

The Duke was also ridiculed over his repeated denials of any sexual relationship with then 17-year-old Virginia Roberts.

He claimed he had taken his daughter Princess Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking on the night he is accused of sleeping with Roberts, a "sex slave" of Epstein.

Andrew also said he did not regret having been a friend of Epstein, who killed himself in jail aged 66.

