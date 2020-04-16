Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Beer glass generic.
Beer glass generic.
Opinion

Oh COVID, how I long for a cold one

Scott Sawyer
16th Apr 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 9:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OPINION:

I NEVER thought I'd say this, but I long for the scent of a stale urinal cake.

Yep, the pungent, offensive odour is often a telltale sign that you have found yourself in a licensed premises.

And not one of these fancy establishments with house music and espresso martinis.

The stench is usually reserved for the most traditional of public bars.

Wooden bar tops.

Sodden bar mats running across the top, catching the loose overflows and specks of froth as they run down the sides of the deeply chilled glass.

The TAB is usually heaving. Crumpled tickets only tell the start of the stories of heartbreak.

The punters riding their hopes home.

The jubilation, as the crowd of mates gathered around know their wallets are staying in their pockets for a few rounds after a sizeable win.

From there we move into the bar.

A bustling metropolis of former GOATs, up and comers, amateur boxers and full-time socialites.

Footy, boxing, pool, darts, it doesn't matter really.

Anything can be discussed and debated.

And for a few golden hours surrounded by mates, nothing else matters in the world except the game on screen and the banter being dished up.

It's been nice being home, getting more time with my little mate, but there's some things home can't provide.

I love it, but it's different.

My daughter looks at me strangely when I flick a coaster across the table at her, pull up a chair and we sit down to an apple juice or an almond milk.

The only horses being cheered on these days are the cartoon variety, as they go on one daring adventure to another, with their group of loyal riders/girl scouts.

I've tried to recapture the feeling.

A few beers in the backyard with the bluetooth speaker turned up was all right, but it's not the same as an average-to-poor singer with an acoustic guitar belting out mediocre Clapton covers.

Trying to cheer people on as they throw a sack of beads into a hole, or try and climb up a bunch of soaped-up stairs is an absolute struggle (but check out The Ocho on Kayo if you haven't, it's absolutely bizarre).

I'm glad the pangs don't hit too frequently.

For the most part we're getting through this isolation fairly well.

But when they hit, they really hurt.

The nostrils ache to catch the waft of a fresh parmy as it's carried to a nearby table.

The mind is begging for the internal struggles.

Do I go for a stock standard heavy or a crafty ale?

The hot tip or the hunch?

To wipe the foam from the moustache now, or wait until the last sip?

There's so much of this curve talk, but the only bend I crave is that of the elbow.

More Stories

business coronavirussunshinecoast health hospitality
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Growing out locks to support local salon

        premium_icon Growing out locks to support local salon

        News As salons make the difficult decision as to whether to close their doors one Bundaberg man has vouched to grow out his hair until he can return to his local salon.

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        News New national crossword a daily digital experience

        Premier refuses to release health advice on schools decision

        premium_icon Premier refuses to release health advice on schools decision

        Education Premier won't release info on schools decision