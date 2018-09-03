OH BABY, WE WON: Netballer's stunning surprise after GF win

Brothers Lightning celebrates winning the Bundaberg Netball Association division 1 competition. Player Katie-Jay Illingworth (second right) revealed after the game she is pregnant.

Brothers Lightning celebrates winning the Bundaberg Netball Association division 1 competition. Player Katie-Jay Illingworth (second right) revealed after the game she is pregnant. Brian Cassidy

NETBALL: It was the secret Brothers Lightning player Katie-Jay Illingworth had been waiting months to deliver.

The side and Illingworth won the team's first division 1 Bundaberg Netball Association title, over The Waves Gold on Saturday, 44-33.

But as the players celebrated the milestone, the goal attack got them together and revealed another reason to party the night away.

She was pregnant, which had some teammates stunned while others embraced her.

"I'm 17 weeks to the day,” she revealed to the NewsMail.

"We've been keeping it a secret for a few months.

"The doctors and specialists gave it the all-clear and I was fit and healthy to do it.”

Illingworth isn't the first athlete to do it.

Famously, Serena Williams played last year's Australian Open while pregnant with her first child.

Illingworth revealed she had been playing while pregnant for a couple of months including a couple of Wide Bay Thundercats games.

"I didn't want to tell anyone because I didn't want girls to not play 100 per cent while I played,” she said.

"I play GA in the circle which can be physical but I just adjusted the game to suit.”

For Illingworth the premiership win was the perfect way to end this part of her career.

She plans to take one year off to have the baby before deciding what to do.

An emotional Jamie Burgess learns the good news from Katie-Jay. Brian Cassidy

"It means a huge amount to the club,” she said of the title.

"(In the) past few years the numbers have increased and they are the most ever since the club was founded in 2011.

"It was only a matter of time before we got one; now it is onwards and upwards.”

Brothers started slowly before having a five-goal lead at quarter time.

The side then kept the lead in the final three terms before extending it in the final term.

Ironically, the side conceded the same number of goals against The Waves that it did in the qualifying final.

The difference? Brothers scored more in the final.

"The big difference was we brought the ball into the circle better,” Illingworth said.

"Our defensive end was much better too and Pippa Nowland was the player of the match and one of the best defenders for the season.”

Brothers captain and Illingworth's sister Tegan said it was a team effort to win the final.

She played through the game with a dislocated finger, with the team only having one sub for the final.

Tegan also revealed she knew about the pregnancy but was also sworn to secrecy.

"She fell over a couple of times during the season, which was worrying,” she said.

"It was such a good feeling to win with a close group of friends.”

