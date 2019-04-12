Offroaders enjoyed Brisbane show

FOR nearly three decades, the National 4x4 Outdoors Show, Fishing and Boating Expo has been Brisbane's leading event for the four-wheel drive industry and fans of the great Australian outdoors.

More than 30,000 like-minded four-wheel drive, fishing, and camping enthusiasts made the trek to the Brisbane Showgrounds for this year's show recently.

The industry's biggest outdoor experts such as Jase Andrews and Simon Anderson (All 4 Adventure), Spida and Sheree Everitt (Great Australian Doorstep), Shaun and Graham (4WD Action), Scott Hillier (Creek to Coast), local legend Paul Burt (Channel 7), and Mr 4x4 himself, Pat Callinan (Pat Callinan's 4x4 Adventures), attended the three-day extravaganza and shared their knowledge of outdoor travel and experiences, gained both on and off road, and also made time to mix with the fans and give autographs.

STEEP ENOUGH? Isuzu shows its wall-climbing ability on the test track.

There were thousands of bargains and brands on sale with industry experts on hand to give the best advice and deals for four-wheel driving, camping, fishing, boating and outdoor adventures.

There was free entertainment from the Action Arena and Proving Ground presented by Motorama 4x4xMORE, fishing and four-wheel drive seminars, cooking demonstrations and tastings.

Having an array of companies showcasing their products in one location provided the ideal place to compare similar accessories and prices.

Even if you were not in the market to buy anything, it was a great opportunity to see the latest items available to the four-wheel driver and dream up your own extensive wish list.

On the purpose built, all-terrain track, crowds were able to get up close and test drive, or be driven around in the latest offroad machines.

Four Wheel Drive Queensland were in attendance to promote responsible four-wheel driving and bring awareness of the coming annual Fraser Island Cleanup.

Fishing, a favourite pastime of many four-wheel drivers, was also well catered for at the show with an array of boats and anything nautical to take your fancy.

If you are in the need of the latest camping, four-wheel driving and fishing gear, make an effort to attend this event next year and see what is on offer.

