Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shane Emms has a number of vintage vinyls up for sale this weekend.
Shane Emms has a number of vintage vinyls up for sale this weekend.
News

Offloading vintage vinyl to the digital generation

Zachary O’Brien
28th Aug 2019 8:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCAL vinyl collector is having a sale in an ­attempt to trim down his collection of several thousand records.

Shane Emms has been buying records all his life but started collecting them seriously only in the past decade or so.

He said everything was rare, if you wanted to call it that, but he was selling part of his collection to introduce younger generations to the music of yesteryear.

“Just the passion you see in the kids with the records, it’s great,” Mr Emms said.

“You’re passing on something that is just generational.”

Far from some collections of dusty old Slim records, Mr Emms has hand-picked his collection from stores across Europe and the UK, with many of his records being original pressings rather than digital remasters.

Cash and card will be accepted at the sale at Zen Beach Retreat from 8am to 3pm, September 7-8.

Shane Emms has a number of vintage vinyls up for sale this weekend.
Shane Emms has a number of vintage vinyls up for sale this weekend.
shane emms vinyl zen beach retreat
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Dawn of a near era: New-look 350mm NewsMail launches today

    premium_icon Dawn of a near era: New-look 350mm NewsMail launches today

    News Exciting changes: Don't miss the first edition of our new-look paper

    When life gives you lemons, you make cider and kombucha

    premium_icon When life gives you lemons, you make cider and kombucha

    News WHEN small businesses work together, magical things transpire and when life gives...

    NAPLAN results: Queensland students going backwards

    premium_icon NAPLAN results: Queensland students going backwards

    Education This year’s NAPLAN tests have produced a mixed bag of results

    Cancer survivor to put her best foot forward

    premium_icon Cancer survivor to put her best foot forward

    News SURVIVOR, Mother and owner of The Deli, Michelle McPhee was announced as this...