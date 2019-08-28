Offloading vintage vinyl to the digital generation

Shane Emms has a number of vintage vinyls up for sale this weekend.

A LOCAL vinyl collector is having a sale in an ­attempt to trim down his collection of several thousand records.

Shane Emms has been buying records all his life but started collecting them seriously only in the past decade or so.

He said everything was rare, if you wanted to call it that, but he was selling part of his collection to introduce younger generations to the music of yesteryear.

“Just the passion you see in the kids with the records, it’s great,” Mr Emms said.

“You’re passing on something that is just generational.”

Far from some collections of dusty old Slim records, Mr Emms has hand-picked his collection from stores across Europe and the UK, with many of his records being original pressings rather than digital remasters.

Cash and card will be accepted at the sale at Zen Beach Retreat from 8am to 3pm, September 7-8.