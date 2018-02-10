Official unveiling of bold mural

BRIGHT: Anthony Rehbein from Bunda Ginga outside the Brewhouse where the mural stands loud and proud.

IT'S finally finished.

The #tastebundaberg mural on the wall outside the Brewhouse is now complete and today a family-friendly event is planned from 6.30pm to celebrate.

Artist Mark Terry will be on hand to talk about the project, while some of our local growers, producers and cafes, including Bunda Ginga, Macadamias Australia and Nourish cafe, will share their wares.

There will also be live music from Todd Keightly and a lucky draw.

The project is part of the Place Activation program, a project funded by Bundaberg Regional Council and developed by Creative Regions as part of the council's community cultural development services.

The mural is big, bold and colourful - much like the combination of project partners who came together to inspire the mural through their mutual commitment to the promotion of quality local produce.