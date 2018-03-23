Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CCTV FOOTAGE: Police wish to speak to this man and woman about a break and enter over North.
CCTV FOOTAGE: Police wish to speak to this man and woman about a break and enter over North. QPS
Crime

Officers want to speak with pair over break-in investigation

Jay Fielding
by
23rd Mar 2018 6:11 PM

POLICE have released images of two people they want to speak to about a break and enter in Bundy.

A police spokeswoman said the break and enter happened about 6am on Wednesday, March 7, on Station St in North Bundaberg.

CAN YOU HELP? Police believe this woman may be able to help them with their inquiries.
CAN YOU HELP? Police believe this woman may be able to help them with their inquiries. QPS

CAN YOU HELP? Police believe this man may be able to help them with their inquiries.
CAN YOU HELP? Police believe this man may be able to help them with their inquiries. QPS

She said people should not approach anyone they believed was the man or woman depicted in the images.

Instead, people with information can phone Policelink 24 hours a day on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP1800450354.

break and enter break and enters bundaberg police queensland police service
Bundaberg News Mail
IGA CEO clarifies situation with local store

IGA CEO clarifies situation with local store

Business GRAHAM Booysen today clarified the situation surrounding the future of Moore Park's IGA store amid concerns of a looming closure later this year.

EXCLUSIVE: McDonald's plan for CBD car parking

EXCLUSIVE: McDonald's plan for CBD car parking

News McDonald's order extra car spaces

BREAKING: CQ officer suspended after misconduct finding

BREAKING: CQ officer suspended after misconduct finding

Crime The officer was found to have dishonestly obtained property.

Buccaneers strive for first points at the Bay

Buccaneers strive for first points at the Bay

Soccer It could also be the first game Ben Wilks plays for Wide Bay.

  • 23rd Mar 2018 7:15 PM

Local Partners