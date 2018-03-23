Officers want to speak with pair over break-in investigation

CCTV FOOTAGE: Police wish to speak to this man and woman about a break and enter over North.

CCTV FOOTAGE: Police wish to speak to this man and woman about a break and enter over North. QPS

POLICE have released images of two people they want to speak to about a break and enter in Bundy.

A police spokeswoman said the break and enter happened about 6am on Wednesday, March 7, on Station St in North Bundaberg.

CAN YOU HELP? Police believe this woman may be able to help them with their inquiries. QPS

CAN YOU HELP? Police believe this man may be able to help them with their inquiries. QPS

She said people should not approach anyone they believed was the man or woman depicted in the images.

Instead, people with information can phone Policelink 24 hours a day on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP1800450354.