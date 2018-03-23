Officers want to speak with pair over break-in investigation
POLICE have released images of two people they want to speak to about a break and enter in Bundy.
A police spokeswoman said the break and enter happened about 6am on Wednesday, March 7, on Station St in North Bundaberg.
She said people should not approach anyone they believed was the man or woman depicted in the images.
Instead, people with information can phone Policelink 24 hours a day on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP1800450354.