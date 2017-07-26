Officers out in force to farewell a mate

GUARD OF HONOUR: The funeral of Acting Sergeant Warren Broughton who died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday following a fight with cancer.

HE SERVED his country in a variety of uniforms - from the army and the police force to Star Wars characters at charity events for those doing it tough in his community.

Acting Sergeant Warren Broughton was farewelled yesterday by family and friends as well as dozens of fellow police who formed a guard of honour at his funeral.

The 41-year-old fought his own tough battle, a three-year stoush with skin cancer, and died last Tuesday.

He has left behind a devastated family including wife Tanya and sons Damon and Luke.

Act Sgt Broughton went on trials and tried everything to beat the illness.

When faced with the news of a terminal diagnosis only a month ago, he told friends on Facebook: "Grab someone and give them a hug, doesn't matter who it is.

"Cherish your time and everybody, love everybody."

He was remembered by everyone from gridiron teammates to fellow cancer fighters as a man who lifted their spirits.

"Warren was an amazing person who will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues and community," Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said.

On Saturday night Bargara FC players wore black armbands to in remembrance of the local cop whose sons played in the club's junior teams and stationed at Bargara.

A memorial will be held for Warren - known by his mates as Waz, Wazza and Yoda - today at the PCYC at 2.30pm.