Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police officer has been given a good behaviour bond in the court.
A police officer has been given a good behaviour bond in the court. Contributed
News

Officer back on the beat after being stood down

17th May 2018 11:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 32-YEAR-OLD male senior constable from the Central Region stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service on December 1 last year has had his stand down action revoked and is returning to duty.

The officer was the subject of an investigation concerning firearms offences and was served with a Notice to Appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court for an offence against section 35 of the Weapons Act 1990.

Now that the matter has been dealt with by the court, with the 32-year-old receiving a good behaviour bond, all discipline matters have been finalised.

Information about the Queensland Police Service Integrity framework can be found at: https://bit.ly/2IIubu7.

Information about compliments and complaints can be found at: https://bit.ly/2k1n0z6.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    IMAGES RELEASED: Footage of knife attack on cabbie

    IMAGES RELEASED: Footage of knife attack on cabbie

    News BUNDABERG Police have released images of a man who attacked a local cab driver with a knife.

    • 17th May 2018 11:54 AM
    Woongarra St seat bandits strike again

    Woongarra St seat bandits strike again

    Offbeat Does someone just really love watching cars?

    Teen taken to hospital after bike and car collide

    Teen taken to hospital after bike and car collide

    News A young man has suffered serious injuries

    • 17th May 2018 10:36 AM
    Why there's a big commotion on Walker St

    premium_icon Why there's a big commotion on Walker St

    News Roadworks getting under way

    • 17th May 2018 11:08 AM

    Local Partners