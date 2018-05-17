Officer back on the beat after being stood down

A police officer has been given a good behaviour bond in the court.

A 32-YEAR-OLD male senior constable from the Central Region stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service on December 1 last year has had his stand down action revoked and is returning to duty.

The officer was the subject of an investigation concerning firearms offences and was served with a Notice to Appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court for an offence against section 35 of the Weapons Act 1990.

Now that the matter has been dealt with by the court, with the 32-year-old receiving a good behaviour bond, all discipline matters have been finalised.

