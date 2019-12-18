Menu
Queensland Police Service.
Crime

Offender ‘steals’ kayak and escapes security on foot

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
18th Dec 2019 7:45 AM
BCF ROCKHAMPTON was broken into last night, with the offender allegedly running away from the store with a kayak.

Just before 10pm, police were called to reports of a break and enter at the Red Hill Homemaker Centre store.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the offender, a woman, was startled when confronted by security, but managed to get away with the kayak on foot.

It is believed a cordon was set up in the Glenmore area, with the dog squad called to attend.

No one has been caught in relation to the incident, investigations are ongoing.

