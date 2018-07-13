Offender on one way road to prison

CELEBRATING his 23rd birthday this week, Luke Gordon Cook is staring down the barrel of a traffic history that's put him at risk of spending time behind bars.

His record was revealed in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday as he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified by a court.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen told the court Cook was driving along Bauer St at Bargara to "go to the beach” on April 16, when he was stopped by police.

"His vehicle has also been impounded since it's his fourth type 2 offence,” he said.

The court heard Cook had also been before the court for unlicensed driving in 2017 and drink driving in 2014 and 21015.

Cook's defence lawyer, Gavin James admitted his client had reached the point where imprisonment was a very real possibility.

"Mr Cook falls into that category of young male drivers who don't seem to get it when it comes to following the road rules,” he said.

Mr James said Cook still owned $14,000 on the car that had become property of the state and the consequences of his actions should have now hit home.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin urged Cook to "draw a line in the sand and stop driving when he was not permitted to do so”.

"It's already cost you significantly - your car's been taken from you and you still have to pay for the car you no longer have,” she said.

"Despite your young age you continue to appear in court.”

Ms Merrin said she also had no intention of adding to his significant debt.

Instead Cook was handed a wholly suspended two-month jail term, that will hang over his head for 10 months.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years, which will be added on top of the 18 month disqualification period he's still serving.