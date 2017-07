LEVI Thompson-Giles told court he was 'silly'.

LEVI Thompson-Giles told Bundaberg magistrate Belinda Merrin that his drink driving offence done when unlicensed was "just silly”.

But this caused a swift rebuke with Ms Merrin saying that no "it was reckless and dangerous”.

Thompson-Giles pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.058) on May 20, driving unregistered, and driving when he'd never held a licence.

Thompson-Giles was fined $1090, and lost his licence for four months.