Amity Point on North Stradbroke Island. Picture: Geoff McLachlan
Crime

Amity Pt horror: Man’s machete rampage

26th Sep 2018 9:35 AM
AN off-duty police officer has interrupted a man allegedly armed with a machete trying to break into a residence near Brisbane yesterday.

Police say the officer heard a "violent disturbance" shortly after 7.40pm at an Amity Point home on North Stradbroke Island.

"A man and woman, both aged 59, were inside a Kawana Street home when they heard noises coming from their garage, which turned out to be a male neighbour allegedly armed with a machete," police said in a statement.

"As they were contacting police the man allegedly smashed glass louvers at the front of the house before hacking and eventually breaking a wooden entry door.

"The pair fled to the bathroom, locking the door and barricading themselves inside.

"The man, now inside the residence, allegedly began hacking at the bathroom door with the machete. At one point the blade went through a gap in the door striking the 59-year-old man in the head causing a laceration to his face."

The off-duty police officer reportedly heard the commotion, entered the house and confronted the armed man.

"He managed to distract the man - who had obvious injuries to his chest and was bleeding - until additional police resources arrived. The man was taken into custody after a violent struggle with officers," police said.

The injured homeowner received medical treatment to a laceration that was approximately 15cm in length.

A 44-year-old man from Amity, arrested at the scene, received treatment in hospital for his injuries.

He has been charged with one count each of wounding, enter dwelling with intent, serious assault police and wilful damage and expected to appear in the Cleveland Magistrates Court later this morning.

