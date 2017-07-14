Off road for two years

KELLEE Roberts was caught driving while disqualified when she was apparently taking clothes for her partner to wear at court.

Roberts pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to committing the offence near Bargara on June 10, and failing to attend drug diversion on May 19.

"She says she knew she was disqualified but needed to drop clothes off for her partner at court,” Prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk said.

Roberts, who said she couldn't afford fuel to get to the drug course, was fined $1000 and disqualified for two years.