OFF LIMITS: Two types of fish taken off menu for anglers

SNAPPER and pearl perch will be off limits to Fraser Coast fishos for a month, starting from July 15.

The fish will be no-take species in Queensland waters and the ban will apply to all fishers - commercial, charter and recreational.

Minister Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the

seasonal closure was similar to spawning closures for barramundi and reef fin fish species, which have been critical to ensuring the sustainability of these fisheries.

"During this closure, I encourage fishers to target other species and take advantage of the fish aggregating devices that have been installed along the South East Queensland coast," he said.

"We are taking this step because snapper and pearl perch stocks are depleted and we need to take the pressure off. To ensure there are fish for future, we need to take action now."

The closure is part of the urgent management actions introduced in September 2019, which included a total allowable commercial catch of 42 tonnes (snapper) and 15 tonnes (pearl perch) as well as reduced recreational catch limits of pearl perch from five to four.

It also included an increase in pearl perch size limit from 35 to 38cm, the removal of extended charter trip increased possession limits and a recreational boat limit of eight snapper, which is two times the individual possession limit.

Mr Furner said all sectors needed to do their part now to take the pressure off these stocks while further work was undertaken to develop a long-term rebuilding strategy.

If you do catch a snapper or pearl perch during the closure, it is important to handle the fish carefully, dehook it appropriately, and release it as soon as possible.

Snapper may also need to be treated for barotrauma.

The closure ends at 11.59pm on August 15, with normal fishing rules applying after that time.