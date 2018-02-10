Agnes Water off-leash saga continues to dog council

THE ANGST between Gladstone Regional Council and disgruntled dog owners at Agnes Water isn't going away any time soon.

Council upheld its decision on Tuesday to retain a local law regarding off-leash dog areas at Agnes Water's main beach.

The council had been pressed to review the law change which came into effect on March 17 last year after receiving a petition with more than 200 signatures protesting the current law.

The changes allowed dogs to enter the main beach from access points in the town centre through Tom Jeffery Park, however they were required to remain on a leash until north of the Agnes Water Surf Club, some 1.6km away.

The change meant dog owners, many of them elderly, have to walk a considerable distance in order to let their dogs off leash for exercise.

Map showing off-leash and on-leash zones at Agnes Water main beach.

The petition's intended outcome was that "council review the current animal off-leash areas and consider either reverting back to the previously designated areas, north of the Sandcastles entry, or allowing off-leash use of beach areas prior to 9am and after 4pm."

Issues with beach access for the elderly at the Surf Club were also discussed at Tuesday's council meeting, with Gladstone Region deputy mayor Chris Trevor asking whether council had investigated the option of upgrading beach access at the surf club for the elderly.

That option will be on the table according to Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett.

"If there's some way we can make accessibility at the (Agnes Water) Surf Club easier for people wanting to go off-lead at that part of the beach it may solve the problem, but it may not," Cr Burnett said.

"There's an option of looking at that... but is that the right spot? Or do we want a spot further up?

"There's a number of access points to Agnes Beach anyway, it's just about where would be the right point to go because you don't want to create a new access where it requires the use of another body or groups carpark - we're not responsible for that carpark at the Surf Club, nor do we own the Surf Club.

"You create another problem by encouraging people to use someone else's carpark to walk their dogs on the beach when it's not your space to provide that.

"There's certainly a lot of options there and our department will be looking into that now."

Cr Burnett said any potential decision regarding off and on leash zones couldn't please everybody.

"The overwhelming feedback I've been receiving from people is they like the idea of a balance of having a bit of both, rather than just letting dogs roam free all over the beaches.

"The problem is, have we got it right in Agnes - whether that's the right spot or not - some people disagree, some people agree.

"At this point in time the local law remains."

Petition organiser Greg North is hoping Cr Burnett and other councillors have 'reasonable consciences'.

"The brighter side for the moment is not only did Cr Trevor speak up for what has been bestowed on older people, Councillors Desley O'Grady and Rick Hansen were down in Agnes Water (Thursday) night for our Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce meeting," Mr North said.

"I did have quite a chat with Rick as we had a bit of time to kill before that meeting started, Rick indicated he had inspected the access from Surf Club carpark down to the beach and did say that he thought it wasn't so good for older people."