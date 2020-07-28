Off-duty cops alert police to DV at Bundy motel

IN COURT: Two off-duty police officers staying at a local Bundaberg hotel alerted police to a domestic disturbance on Sunday morning.

A man, 49, yesterday pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to possessing dangerous drugs and contravening a domestic violence order.

He appeared in court by video link from the Bundaberg Watch House.

Police were called to the motor inn on Sunday morning after two off-duty police officers staying at the motel heard an argument in a near by unit.

When police arrived and spoke to the aggrieved she was upset and crying.

She told them she and the man had an argument that morning about him speaking to other women on social media which caused him to become angry.

The aggrieved then went to the bathroom and tried to lock the door when the man pulled her out by her arm and used his open hand to push her back.

The aggrieved yelled out for help before the off-duty officers knocked on the door.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court when the man was taken to the Bundaberg Watch House just over a gram of a crystallised substance was found in his wallet.

Sgt Klaassen said the man told police it was methylamphetamine and that he forgot the drug was in his wallet.

He said he was a recreational drug user.

The man’s lawyer Lani Olafsson told the court the man and the aggrieved had been in a relationship for 13 months.

Ms Olafsson told the court the man was extremely remorseful for his actions.

She said the man had previously been on strong pain medication and was weaning himself off it.

She told the court the medication had an impact on his moods.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the man’s plea of guilty and that it came at an early opportunity.

He also took into account the man had not been before the courts since 2011.

“Men using meth at your age, I just don’t get it,” he said.

The man was fined $750 and a conviction was not recorded.