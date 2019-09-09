Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The officer was allegedly caught with a small amount of cocaine. Picture: iStock
The officer was allegedly caught with a small amount of cocaine. Picture: iStock
Crime

Off-duty cop allegedly busted with cocaine at The Star

by Mark Morri
9th Sep 2019 8:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NSW Police sniffer dog caught an off-duty officer allegedly in possession of cocaine at The Star casino on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old senior constable, who works in the Child Abuse Squad, was arrested about 9.30pm after being stopped by one of the dogs and was allegedly in possession of a small amount of cocaine.

The drugs were allegedly detected by a police sniffer dog.
The drugs were allegedly detected by a police sniffer dog.

He was suspended from duty immediately and an investigation into his future with the force will be conducted by the professional Standards Unit.

He was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice to appear on drug possession charges.

MORE NEWS:

Double tragedy: Couple did when motorbike hits pole

Map forecasts Sydney's Metro future

Hungry Jack billionaire caught up in $11m property dispute

More Stories

drugs off-duty cop police corruption sniffer dogs the star

Top Stories

    Automotive dealerships driving force for employment

    premium_icon Automotive dealerships driving force for employment

    Motoring NEW car dealerships makes up to $604.71 million of the Hinkler electorate’s turnover, contributing $133.66 million to the local economy.

    Black market marijuana 'the culprit behind vaping deaths'

    premium_icon Black market marijuana 'the culprit behind vaping deaths'

    News Local vape seller hits out at reports vaping is deadly

    What's up with all this wind?

    premium_icon What's up with all this wind?

    Weather Bureau weighs in on conditions

    Patient hospitalised after vehicle hits cow

    Patient hospitalised after vehicle hits cow

    News Car hits cow along highway