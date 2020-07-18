OFF AND RACING: Public allowed back to the track

Graham and Gemma OShanesy with Phyllis and Peter Stephenson at the races. Picture: Brian Cassidy

Graham and Gemma OShanesy with Phyllis and Peter Stephenson at the races. Picture: Brian Cassidy

KEEN race goers will be allowed back to the track next weekend with Bundaberg Race Club welcoming members, owners and the general public for the first time since Covid-19 restrictions were put in place.

The race meet will offer five local races and will have a COVID-Safe plan in place.

While there will be no TAB services, there will be on-course bookmakers in the betting ring.

Bundaberg Race Club president Dale Rethamel said they were looking forward to welcoming people back to the track.

“This will be our first meet back with the public and it’s going to be great, particularly for the owners of the horses and members to be able to return to the track and see some of their horses running around,” he said.

“And it’ll be great for the public to come back and witness a sporting event which has been sadly lacking in the region.

“Racing has never stopped, we’ve actually been racing more than we have previously because we were the only club in the district doing TAB meets while lockdown was on.”

The horses charge out of the barriers. Picture: Brian Cassidy

Mr Rethamel said they were allowing 300 people through the gates for the meet.

“The venue itself is capable of holding 600 people, but we’re holding this one with limited numbers because it’s our first one back,” he said.

“We don’t want the public to become too overwhelmed with a large number of people straight back.

“Obviously there’s social distancing restrictions and we don’t want people to feel uncomfortable with getting reminded every five minute about one and a half metres, so we thought we’d ease back into it.

“Racing Queensland submitted a plan to the Chief Medical Officer, there’s a lot of club compliance involved in welcoming people back to the track, no different to a restaurant, club or pub.”

Tickets for next weekend’s races are on sale now.

Members will not need to buy tickets, but must register with the Bundaberg Race Club before July 24.

If you’re an owner or member of the general public looking to attend the meet, you can purchase your tickets through Eventbrite.

Tickets must be purchased online and will not be available at the gate.