O'Dowd wades into One Nation preference debate

OUTSPOKEN: Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd, has labelled the ALP and Greens "number one enemy.” Brian Cassidy

NATIONAL Party Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd has weighed into the debate surrounding whether One Nation should be preferenced last at the upcoming Federal Election, saying Labor and Greens are a far greater threat.

The recent mass shooting at a Christchurch mosque has heaped pressure on the Coalition to preference One Nation last, but so far Prime Minister Scott Morrison has resisted calls for a blanket rule, despite disagreement between his colleagues..

Mr O'Dowd has made his views perfectly clear this week on who he sees as his biggest enemy.

"I do know that I'll be putting Labor or the Greens last and second last," Mr O'Dowd said

"They are the number one enemy and they are the ones I don't want in power under any circumstances."

He said preferencing these two parties last was "the best chance I've got" of keeping Labor leader Bill Shorten out of government.

The Coalition's position is complicated by the fact that One Nation voters are typically conservative and so One Nation preferences flow towards the Liberal and National parties, meaning they have more to lose than Labor by announcing a blanket rule of placing the smaller party last on their how-to-vote cards.

One Nation's candidate for Flynn is Biggenden grazier Sharon Lohse, who previously ran under the One Nation banner in the State Election for Callide.

On her website, Mrs Lohse said One Nation is the "only choice... to get this country back on track".

"We've got the guts to say what you're thinking and fight the issues that the big parties are too scared to," she said.

Recently, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson ironically called for compulsory preferential voting to be scrapped in favour of an optional system, making the debate moot.

Greens candidate Jaiben Baker and Labor's Zac Beers were both contacted for comment.