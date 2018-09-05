O'Dowd hits out at Turnbull after Canberra fiasco

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd in the background before former Liberal's deputy leader Julie Bishop.

FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd says the Liberal party fiasco was a distraction from the real issues and thinks some of our nation's leaders are losing sight of the task at hand.

As a National, Mr O'Dowd had no say in the Liberal leadership, but watched on with great interest as the saga unfolded.

He conceded the events of past fortnight reflected poorly on the Coalition.

"You can't deny that (it's a bad look),” Mr O'Dowd said.

"The Libs got most of the skin knocked off them, but we also got skin knocked off us as their Coalition partners.

"It's a distraction that we don't need to have. It should not happen.”

The ousting of Malcom Turnbull and ascension of Scott Morrison to the Prime Ministership capped off a tumultuous period for the Government.

It began with the parliamentary eligibility crisis and the Barnaby Joyce scandal.

It reached a shameful conclusion with the appointment of our sixth leader in 10 years amid accusations of bullying, back-stabbing and intimidation of senior Ministers.

Mr O'Dowd believes the decision of a "jilted” Turnbull to relinquish his seat served only to add fuel to the theory that some of our elected representatives are in politics for the wrong reasons.

He questioned whether their loyalty was to the people and their party, or to themselves?

"Malcom should have hung around for another nine months and stepped down at the next election,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"I would say that 90 per cent of people in parliament would like to be Prime Minister, but of course you can only have one.

"There is going to be a lot of disappointment but you have to accept the fact there can only be one winner.

"Once there's a winner you have to support that person.

"The runner-ups have to remember they are there to represent the people and not themselves. That's what I find a bit disturbing.

"When you stand for your electorate and they vote you in, they expect you to last the full term.

"If you pull out early you indicate you were there for yourself and not the people.”

Mr O'Dowd said the media deserve some of the blame for contributing to a culture of biased and unwarranted scrutiny of public officials.

He accused media commentators such as Alan Jones of fanning the flames to serve their own agendas.

"People are starting to hone in on this fake news, there is a lot of it getting around,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"I think the media should put Australia's interests before their own (commercial) interests.

"Report the facts and let the people make up their own minds, instead of having opinions pushed down their throats.”

As the political in-fighting played out, regular Australians grew frustrated.

Many felt it was an unwelcome interruption, taking our leaders' time away from the issues that matter.

The irony was not lost on Mr O'Dowd. What started as a much-needed debate around electricity prices wound up getting the PM sacked.

Mr O'Dowd promised when they return to Canberra next week, the real issues affecting Queenslanders - water security and electricity prices - will be at the top of his agenda.

He said it's not fair that a Flynn resident's electricity rate at their Wondai farm can be double that of their Gold Coast pub.

"Those are the things we should be talking about,” he said.

"We've got the potential to grow the North Burnett's agriculture unbelievably but we cant do it without water.

"All the energy is generated in central Queensland but our consumers pay more than the Gold Coast. How can that happen?

"We've got all the resources in the world but the highest electricity prices in the world and that's not good enough.

"Without cheaper electricity we're turning away business hand over foot.

"We want to encourage businesses to come to Queensland and the North Burnett and that's not happening with these high electricity prices.”