An ode to Bill Shorten

ONE must admire Bill, with his perch on the window sill. Tis an open and shut case he does aspire and quiet as a mouse if you will.

Whilst observing inside the LNP House and a complete and utter quagmire with no remorse we mustn't admire the LNP new dogma you see "All for one and all for me" says a source.

And Bill with his model of behaviour is put on display for all to see, par for the course.

A tiger cannot change his stripes, nor is Bill the benign socialist if you believe the hype. Schools and hospitals may do well, if you believe the socialist sell, catchy as a bad smell.

A Rasputin figure continues with the LNP poison, with his deeds depriving the LNP of oxygen. For its needs in this strange season with no reason.

The CFMEU aren't just quiet fairies at the bottom on the garden in Bill's domain, to believe otherwise, are we all becoming deranged?

As the multitude rise up to watch the upcoming LNP slaughter, pause. Are we throwing out an item with the bath water?

TIMOTHY J. FITZGERALD, Toowoomba

