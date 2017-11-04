News

Odds on for One Nation in Bundy

Dr Jane Truscott.
Dr Jane Truscott. Paul Beutel

BUNDABERG is firming up as one of the best-backed seats One Nation has a chance of snaring this election.

One Nation candidate for Bundaberg Jane Truscott has odds of $3.60 to win the seat of Bundaberg and is one of the backed seats along with Logan and Ipswich.

"One Nation might not be the favourite in any of the seats but they are not massive outsiders either, if the swing against the main parties is as big as some predict then we could be paying out on several of these seats,” said Sportsbet.com.au's Will Byrne.

With a hung parliament on the cards, One Nation is likely to form a minority government with the LNP, which is a $1.35 favourite ahead of Labor on $3.

Topics:  bunelection2017 qldelection2017

Bundaberg News Mail

