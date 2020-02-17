Oceania dominate elite cycle events at CycleFest

Ruby Roseman-Gannon and Alex Martin-Wallace dominated in competition this weekend at the CycleFest International.

CYCLING: The madison wasn’t the only thing the It’s Live men’s and women’s teams took from the CycleFest International.

For Godfrey Slattery, Connor Leahy, Alexandra Martin Wallace and Ruby Rosman- Gannon it was the perfect ending to a great carnival for the four of them.

Between them they took out another five events with Martin Wallace winning two including the omnium and the cap on wheels.

Martin Wallace won the cap on wheels from scratch as well, overtaking every single rider in the race to win.

Her teammate Rosman-Gannon won the points race to add to her criterium win in the Bundy CBD on Wednesday.

Leahy in the elite men took home the 15km scratch with his madison teammate Slattery winning the omnium.

The other elite men’s and women’s races were dominated by New Zealanders with the Kiwis claiming a further five events.

Shaane Fulton claimed three wins in the elite women, winning the keirin, the sprint, and the elimination race.

She was joined by her countrywoman McKenzie Milne who won the 15km scratch race.

Finally, New Zealand Olympian Zac Williams won the kierin in a powerhouse performance.

He sprinted away from the field with a lap to go to hold on ahead of Bundaberg Cycling Club’s Duncan Allen.

Williams almost added the sprint but was beaten by United States rider James Mellen.

The other events in the elite were taken by Australians with Declan Trezise winning the unknown distance and Graeme Frislie winning the cup on wheels with a 30m handicap.

Former Bundaberg rider, now turned Brisbane rider, Lilianna McLennan too out the unknown distance race.

The event saw more than 100 riders take part with plenty of fans taking in the action at the CBD for the criterium and the Kevin Brodgen Velodrome for the track racing.

The event will be back next year with plans already in place for the event.

There will be more on how the Bundaberg riders did at the event later this weekend online at news-mail.com.au and in the paper.